A Family’s Fill of X’s and O’s

For as long as she can remember, a hockey rink was a like a second home to Michele McDonald.

Whether she was on the ice for practices or games, or cheering on her hometown International Falls Broncos, if she wasn’t actually at her house – conveniently located between the city’s two arenas – she was usually at a rink. It just comes with the territory when you’re a player, and when you’re the coach’s daughter.

“I was just always at the rink,” recalled Michele, 24. “It was hockey every day, but I loved it.”

But Michele didn’t just pick up the hockey bug from the rink. She picked up the coaching bug, too. Following in her dad, George’s, footsteps, father and daughter now make up the Falls High School varsity coaching tandem; Michele in her first year at the helm of the girl’s team and George in his fourth year as head coach of the boy’s squad.

“I think it’s extremely rare even for one person to (be able to coach at their alma mater), let alone both of us,” said George, who played for the Broncos from 1978-82; Michele from 2007-2012. “We grew up with purple in our veins as we say up here and I think it’s very rewarding for both of us.”