Proving It

MHJ: Do you remember when you first tried skating or got into hockey?

Odeen Tufto: My older brother, Andy, played. He got me into it. I started on figure skates because my older sister, Allie, was a figure skater. One of the biggest things, when I went to watch my older brother’s games, I loved to watch the Zamboni. That was kind of my thing. I don’t really know why, but whenever intermission or the end of the game came, and the Zamboni came out, I was obsessed.

MHJ: You were the only uncommitted Mr. Hockey finalist. Why?

Tufto: I didn’t have much at the end of my senior year, even though I had a very good year statistics-wise and team-wise. I was told that I needed to prove myself because of my size and weight.

MHJ: You certainly proved it in junior hockey.

Tufto: Yeah, I had about 25 colleges talk to me after I had a strong showing at the BCHL showcase. Denver, Notre Dame, Boston College, Bemidji State, Quinnipiac and others were showing a lot of interest.

MHJ: It seems like kids—and parents—want to commit earlier and earlier. Was it hard to wait?

Tufto: I’ve never been a big fan of kids committing so young. I was telling a high school player recently, ‘Hey, I only had one offer coming out of high school. And at that same time, ninth-graders were committing to the University of Minnesota.’ You can’t worry about what other people are doing.

MHJ: Any advice for other kids who may be smaller in stature?

Tufto: You don’t want to get discouraged. Focus on yourself and understand you have your strengths and weaknesses. The game is trending more on speed and skill. Size just isn’t as huge of a thing now, which is great for small guys. Small guys are tearing up the NHL right now. You can see that on TV every night. Don’t worry if colleges aren’t looking at you. If you know you’re a good player, stay the course and keep working.

MHJ: How do you work on hockey sense and skills?

Tufto: At a young age on our backyard rink, my dad always emphasized how important it was to keep your head up and have that vision and use your peripheral vision. Try creative plays that a normal person wouldn’t do on the ice. That’s been drilled into my mind. The creativity factor: If you’re able to have it and use it with confidence, it can go a long way. And then on top of that, you always have to work on your skills, and work on your weaknesses, too.