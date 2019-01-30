Russo's Rants: Relentless

He’s not the fastest. He’s not the biggest. He’s certainly not the most skilled.

Yet, in the 100-plus year history of the National Hockey League, no Minnesota-born player has scored more goals than Zach Parise.

Earlier this season for the Minnesota Wild, Parise overtook Hall of Famer and South St. Paul native Phil Housley. Then, on Nov. 17, 2018, Parise scored his 341st NHL goal against the Buffalo Sabres, leapfrogging Warroad’s Dave Christian, for No. 1 all-time.

And he’s not done yet. Far from it.

So how does somebody who might not be the fastest, biggest or most skilled stand ahead of such stars like Housley, Christian, his hockey hero, Neal Broten from Roseau, and Moorhead’s Matt Cullen in a lot fewer games (906) played?

Hard work.

Plain and simple, nobody works harder than Parise.

And that should be a valuable lesson for all kids out there who one day aspire to make the NHL.

I sat down with Parise to learn more about what has shaped his hockey career.

RUSSO: I'm sure every goal scorer wants to be the guy that streaks down the wing and scores the dipsy-doodle goal. Your style, scoring most your goals within a few feet of the blue paint, when did you discover your niche and realize that’s what you’re best at?

PARISE: When I started in New Jersey, I was a center. The way I played in college at the University of North Dakota, it might be hard to believe but I always considered myself a passer. In college, I was a disher. And, then, when the Devils switched me to wing, I remember (GM) Lou (Lamoriello) and I remember the assistant coach saying, ‘You need to shoot the puck. You gotta shoot the puck.’ I started to shoot a little more, and I just kind of figured out that I just wasn't blessed with the shot that's going to beat goalies clean more often than not. So I just found that all my goals came from within five feet of the net, and I was continually getting those types of chances, so you just kind of find ways to get there, assuming the puck’s going to get there. And then I worked a lot on deflections and getting rebounds and it just kind of stuck with me.

RUSSO: How much did you teach yourself or learn body position because obviously you're going up against defensemen like Big Buff and these giant defensemen that you're probably not going to be able to outmuscle, yet we look at you and the way that you can get stick position and body position and things like that, where did you learn that and how much work did it take?

PARISE: Yeah, I've probably been one of the smaller ones all the way up. You kind of learn how to play that style. My dad was always big on telling me that, like, ‘You're not gonna outmuscle these guys, you’ve got to learn timing, you’ve got to learn how to get in and out.’ And there's a way you can get really close to the defenseman so he's not allowed to extend his arms and push you away. I mean, if you're in so tight he can't really push you if that makes sense. Just trying to get in and out and sometimes it’s just getting lost. But I remember my dad always telling me that, just little tricks like that around the net.