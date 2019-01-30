Gaining an Edge

Skate sharpening procrastination can be stressful. Try not to be in a rush. As a service provider, I can tell you that invariably, when customers need their skates sharpened the quickest is when we are the busiest. So be respectful to other customers. If you do leave your skates to run some errands, make sure they are tagged with your name so someone else doesn’t take yours by mistake.

We know that a good (or bad) skate sharpening can make a world of difference to performance. Find a highly respected skate sharpening partner, build a relationship with them, and keep your skates sharp. Lastly, we encourage players to experiment with custom profiling as an additional skate performing enhancement. Good luck!