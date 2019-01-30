Keep-Away!

Steve Rohlik, head coach of the Ohio State men’s hockey team, often reminds his players how little each one has the puck on his stick during a typical game.

“How long can you keep it?” said Rohlik, a St. Paul native who is in his sixth season as the Buckeyes’ bench boss. “When you think about your game, when you look at your shifts, how long is the puck actually on your stick? For some it might only be 10 seconds.”

That possession time is crucial.

Rohlik says there are three important things to remember when it comes to possessing pucks:

“It’s about puck-handling with your stick, body position and moving your feet,” he said. “If you do those three things, it enhances your ability to keep pucks away from defenders.”

Here are a few tips to improving in those areas.