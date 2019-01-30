Sound Off: Changing the Goal

I remember sitting on the bench. Watching, praying, taking deep breaths as I watched Jocelyn work her way down the ice with the inevitable shootout move I’d seen at least a dozen times over the years.

Frankly, I just wanted her to shoot and score and get it over with.

But even once she did, and once Maddie made the save that clinched gold, I just sat on the bench.

My teammates vaulted themselves over the boards, threw their sticks and gloves in the air for an on-ice celebration and I just sat there in disbelief. I was in a daze. You can’t count the minutes, days and years you put into reaching that moment. I just needed a few extra minutes on the bench to soak it all in.

I’ll admit, I didn’t grow up dreaming of that moment. I was on the ice with the boys in Warroad dreaming of winning the Stanley Cup. I can’t tell you how many times I planned to score the game-winning goal in Game 7 of the Cup Finals. That was until 1998 when I saw the U.S. women’s team win gold in Nagano, Japan. From then on I figured, OK, maybe I’m not going to win the Stanley Cup but I can go for a gold medal and see how that goes.

Today it’s not Stanley Cup dreams that initially fuel young girls. It’s not even just aiming for gold in the Olympics. Thanks to National Women’s Hockey League, girls can vie for the Isobel Cup in their own professional league. I can’t tell you how grateful I am for a league like that to come along, and to include the Minnesota White Caps this season.