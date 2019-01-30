State of Hockey Spotlight: Edgcumbe

From brand-new skaters to seasoned hockey enthusiasts who grew up on skates, the Edgcumbe Hockey Association in Saint Paul is a home for all players.

“We don’t turn anyone away,” said Edgcumbe Hockey Association President Dan Muccio.

Through his 30 years with the association and a decade serving as its president, Muccio has witnessed numerous players experience and embrace the unique culture Edgcumbe offers.

“We can only play at the lowest level offered by Minnesota Hockey,” Muccio said, noting the program uses that limitation to its advantage by offering the same development focused environment, but at a lower cost and commitment level than most hockey associations in the metro area.

“Over the years, we’ve had kids who have played at other associations throughout the Twin Cities that have come to us that have maybe been burnt out.”

It’s an approach that has created a new wave of enthusiasm for hockey in the neighborhoods of St. Paul.