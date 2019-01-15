NHL Network's Jamie Hersch returns home for Hockey Day 2019

For Jamie Hersch, there’s no place like home.

The Champlin, Minn., native traded Midwest winters for bustling New York City in 2015, where she currently hosts NHL Network’s “On The Fly.” But this weekend, Hersch will return to familiar airwaves on Saturday, January 19 when she hosts Hockey Day Minnesota in Bemidji for FOX Sports North.

Hersch was in St. Cloud for last year’s event with NHL Network, but this year marks her first on site with FOX Sports North, where she served as a host and reporter from 2013-15.

“The state of Minnesota has fully embraced hockey and it’s a really special part of our state’s heritage,” Hersch said. “So to celebrate that and be a part of that, and also bring some attention to it at a national level, is really going to be special.”

Hersch also has plenty more to celebrate in the coming months as she and her husband are expecting their first child in April.

We caught up with Hersch to learn about some of her Hockey Day Minnesota memories, what it’s like to be heading back to her home state and the new addition coming soon to her family.

Minnesota Hockey Journal: How special is it to be coming home again and host Hockey Day Minnesota with FOX Sports North for a day?

Jamie Hersch: It’s going to be really special because it’s my hometown. Anytime I get to go home, I get to see family in the meantime, and then just to be able to reconnect with old coworkers will be fun. That was the hardest part about leaving FOX Sports North—just saying goodbye to some really great friends I made during my time there. So now to be rejoining that team and working with the some of the best people in the business on this really, really special day for FOX Sports North and the Minnesota Wild is something I didn’t imagine before this.

When they approached me about it last summer, I was thrilled and said, ‘absolutely. As long as NHL Network is all right with me missing a couple days for this, I would certainly love to.’ NHL Network was great about it. They said, ‘we think this is great promotion, not only for you and hockey growing in the U.S, but also for NHL Network too.’ It’s possible I may do a few appearances on NHL Network if there’s time, but I’m going to be specifically there for FOX to host their daylong coverage.

MHJ: You studied broadcast journalism at the University of Southern California, covered local sports in Madison, Wisconsin and now live on the East Coast. Did you tune in for Hockey Day Minnesota through the years?

Hersch: I remember watching it from Madison, Wisconsin and thinking how cool it was that they spent so much time and effort promoting the high school game. It really just shows how important hockey is to the state of Minnesota, and I think it’s great to see and to shine the spotlight on the local youth hockey programs, because that’s where it all really begins. It’s the moms and the dads that drive their kids to early morning hockey practice and it’s the coaches that develop them from a really young age. To be able to have these kids be on TV and be able to showcase their skills—that’s got to be a cool experience for them, so I’m really excited to be a part of that experience.

I also want to mention the women’s game. I know last year was the first time they had a college women’s team in Hockey Day Minnesota, and it was just another great way to show that hockey is for everyone and we celebrate all levels, both men’s and women’s hockey in the state of Minnesota. So I’m really glad they’re bringing that back again this year.