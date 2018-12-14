Brandt Practices with Wild as Girls' Hockey Weekend Begins

By the time she was 5 years old, Hannah Brandt knew every player’s name on the Minnesota Wild roster.

The Vadnais Heights native grew up playing hockey, and often looked up to the professional players just down the road.

Now, the 25-year-old forward for the NWHL’s Minnesota Whitecaps hopes she too can help inspire the next generation of hockey players.

Brandt practiced with the Minnesota Wild at St. Paul’s TRIA Rink on Friday to help kick off the Wild’s third annual Girls’ Hockey Weekend, presented in conjunction with Schwan's Home Service, Inc., Minnesota Hockey, USA Hockey, the WCHA and the Minnesota Whitecaps

The weekend’s activities for Dec. 14-15 include on-ice clinics at Xcel Energy Center for 12U, 10U and 8U girls’ hockey players, led by personnel from Minnesota Hockey, Minnesota Whitecaps players and WCHA players.

The Wild will also celebrate girls’ and women’s hockey when it hosts the Calgary Flames at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15. Girls’ and women’s hockey players will participate in intermission activities, while former U.S. Women’s National Team member and former University of Minnesota Gophers women’s hockey coach, Laura Halldorson, will make the “Let’s Play Hockey!” announcement. Proceeds from the Wild’s “Split the Pot Raffle,” as well as game program sales, will benefit the Minnesota Whitecaps.

For Brandt, seeing the impact this weekend has on girls’ and women’s hockey is special.

“It’s unbelievable,” Brandt said. “Women’s hockey has come a long way and the Wild have done an unbelievable job with Girls’ Hockey Weekend. I’m excited for what’s coming up, and to be part of it.”