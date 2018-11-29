Measuring Up

Two years ago, Bruce Boudreau got the job in Minnesota, and then-GM Chuck Fletcher during the interview process raved to the veteran NHL coach about the Wild’s biggest strength, the blue line.

Boudreau knew about Ryan Suter, the Wild’s No. 1 defenseman and league’s chief minute muncher. He knew about the big shot of Matt Dumba and the mobility of Jonas Brodin.

But Fletcher told Boudreau, “Wait ‘til you see how good Jared Spurgeon is.”

Boudreau took the job, and all summer long, everybody he spoke to echoed Fletcher’s sentiments: “Wait til you see how good this kid Spurgeon is.”

It was Spurgeon this and Spurgeon that.

Boudreau couldn’t wait to get his eyes on him.

And then he did.

“I looked at him and he looked like he was just getting out of elementary school,” Boudreau said, laughing. “He was only 160 pounds or 155 pounds. And I said, ‘There's no chance that this guy's this good.’ And then, I found out he was.”