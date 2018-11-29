A New Wave for the Whitecaps

Founded by her father Jack Brodt and his friend Dwayne Schmidgall in 2004, the Whitecaps originally joined the Western Women’s Hockey League, attracting some of the best players in the world along the way.

After the league dissolved in 2011, Jack Brodt found a way to keep the Whitecaps afloat, operating as an independent team, and filling the team’s schedule with games against top-tier Division I opponents. He tried his best to get the Whitecaps into the Canadian Women’s Hockey League, though the two sides could never gain enough traction to strike a deal.

“They kept finding ways to keep this team alive,” Engelhardt said. “They wanted to keep growing it no matter what. They went through so many different leagues and always found a way to get games in.”

Then, last May, the National Women's Hockey League purchased the Whitecaps as an expansion team, officially making them the fifth member of the ever-growing league.

“Just having Minnesota in the NWHL expands our national footprint and grows our game in so many ways,” league commissioner Dani Rylan said. “This is a monumental step for the NWHL.”

Since then, the overall fandom for the Whitecaps has grown in and around the Twin Cities.

While the franchise itself already had some name recognition based on the fact that it’s been around for the last 15 years, its reach has extended over the last six months or so.

“It was kind of a unique situations because the Whitecaps have been around for awhile,” Engelhardt said. “That couldn’t hurt, right? That said, I know not everybody that was in the stands for the first gam there was a team that’s been around for 15 years.”

Truthfully, it’s a perfect formula for the Whitecaps, as they have the old fans who now get to see their team play at the highest level, and the new fans, who provide an opportunity to continue to grow the game at the grassroots level.

“It’s huge,” said Hannah Brandt, a former star with the Gophers and an Olympic gold medalist, who jumped at the opportunity to sign on with the Whitecaps this offseason. “I can’t underscore how much of an impact this will have on young girls. We never had this to look up to when growing up. Your dream was to play in college and then maybe the Olympics. That was it. We watched the NHL knew that we wouldn’t be able to do that. It’s amazing that young girls now can have a dream of becoming a professional in this sport. It’s something they can strive for.”