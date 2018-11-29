College Hockey 2018-19: Class Acts

Golden goalie Maddie Rooney (Andover) and high-powered forward Kelly Pannek (Plymouth) return to Duluth and Dinkytown, respectively, after an unforgettable 2018 Olympics. Many other Olympic players have returned to their campuses, which, along with another tremendously talented crop of incoming freshmen, could make for one of the best seasons of women’s college hockey yet. With Pannek’s return as senior captain and sophomore Grace Zumwinkle (Excelsior) ready to defend her WCHA scoring title, the Gophers hope to return to the Frozen Four for the astonishing ninth time in 11 seasons.