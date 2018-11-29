State of Hockey Spotlight: Mankato

When the Mankato Area Hockey Association hosted its Try Hockey For Free Day to kick off the 2018-19 season, it was as popular with high school and college-aged students as it was for young participants.

Eager to lend a helping hand, hockey players from Mankato East High School, Mankato West High School and Minnesota State University-Mankato spent time welcoming newcomers to the sport—helping them learn the basics of skating while inspiring them to dream big.

Mankato Area Hockey Association president, Rob Rader, has seen firsthand just how much of an impact that support has on a new generation of hockey players.

“We have a boys day and a girls day, and we have a lot of association coaches out there helping them get going,” Rader said. “For the girls, they see one of the older girls—or for the boys, they see one of the older boys in their high school uniform—and they want to go hang with that kid. They’ll say to them, ‘How do you do this? How do you do that?’

“Coaches are kind of secondary at that point,” Rader said with a laugh.