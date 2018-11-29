Making Magic

Growing up in Duluth, Brett Larson skated often skated on an outdoor rink and tried to imitate his favorite players from the University of Minnesota Duluth hockey team.

“I wanted to be a Bulldog,” he said. “I wanted to be Norm Maciver.”

Larson’s dreams came true. After high school, he played for UMD for four seasons.

Later, Larson became an assistant coach for the Bulldogs, helping them win two national championships. Now, he’s the head coach at St. Cloud State University.

When recruiting players, Larson looks for the usual skills. But there’s another characteristic that’s sometimes harder to find—creativity. Here are a few tips from the Huskies’ new coach for becoming a more creative hockey player.