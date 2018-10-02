Minnesota Hockey 2018-19 Season Primer

Welcome to the 2018–19 Minnesota Hockey season, that promises to be yet another exciting year.

With the help of the thousands of volunteers we continue to make great strides toward our vision of “creating a positive experience so all participants enjoy, excel and develop a lifelong passion for ice hockey.”

By partnering with community hockey associations, districts, programs and leagues, Minnesota Hockey provides the leadership, structure, education and programs to grow participation, develop hockey and life skills of all participants in a positive and safe environment.

The success of our community-based model is shown each year as Minnesota continues to have more registered players than any other state in the nation at every classification, including the number of elite players in the NHL and college hockey. Minnesota Hockey continues to grow, too! Our base of Mite and 8U Girls increased by 4.9% for the fourth consecutive year, setting yet another record of 18,839.

Every season we strive to improve the experience of all players in the State of Hockey, and last year was a great year of progress. Our CCM High Performance Spring, Summer Camps and Fall Tier I Leagues enhance the development opportunities for the state’s top players. In its second season, the Minnesota HP Tier 1 Girls 14U league advanced the Green Giants team from District 10 to USA Hockey Nationals, and they brought home the National Championship. In the fall, Minnesota hosted the NHL Sled Classic with over 30 teams from across the United States and Canada participating. We added a Fall Mite Jamboree to the Wild Holiday Mite Jamboree and had over 60 8U Girls and Mite teams participate in the two events. The Ice Bowl Squirt C Tournament was hosted at the newly opened Tria Rink in St. Paul and for the second season we collaborated with Titan Sports to conduct a spotlight event for “C” and “B2” players with games and skill development sessions. The High School Boys and Girls National Championship was hosted by the Wayzata Youth Hockey Association with the Minnesota Premier Prep Green team winning the championship. Our Rec Hockey League entering its 10th season continues to provide 700 players a great hockey experience. Last season, Minnesota Hockey conducted over 70 skill clinics including checking, defense, scoring, power skating and goalie for girls and boys.

As we look to the 2018-19 season and building on those accomplishments, we look to enhance the role of the Association Hockey Director to improve upon the player development programs which our associations provide. The network of District Hockey Director Coordinators and Association Hockey Directors led by our state Hockey Director provide a platform for sharing of skill development best practices and the implementation of the Minnesota Development Model.

Minnesota Hockey, community hockey associations and programs continue to provide all participants the opportunity to experience the excitement and fun of playing hockey, from 4 year olds to the adult player, the recreational player to the elite player as well as athletes with disabilities. Hockey is indeed for everybody.

We owe a heartfelt thanks to our volunteers, Minnesota Hockey staff and our partners who make it possible for Minnesota Hockey to be the premier hockey program in the United States.

Very best wishes for an exciting, rewarding and fun-filled 2018-19 hockey season. Thank you for making Minnesota Hockey…The Home Ice Advantage!

Dave Margenau

President, Minnesota Hockey