Natalie Knows

Natalie Darwitz knows goals. When she was at Eagan High School, Darwitz scored 316 goals, a state record. Her 102 goals in three seasons for the University of Minnesota rank fourth all-time for the Gophers. In three Olympic appearances, she scored 14 goals, a record for Team USA.

In December, Darwitz will be inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. She will be the fifth individual woman to be enshrined.

Currently, she is the head coach at Hamline University where she led the Pipers to a third-place finish at the NCAA Division III tournament last spring. It’s where she’s passing on her knowledge to a new generation of goal scorers.