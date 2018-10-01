State of Hockey Spotlight: Virginia

Hockey has been woven into Minnesota’s Iron Range for generations, and the Virginia Amateur Hockey Association’s commitment to keeping costs low is paying dividends for the future generation of the sport.

For first year skaters in particular, the Virginia Amateur Hockey Association provides rental equipment at no charge, in hopes of inspiring young players to take the first step.

“I think the biggest thing we do is, and we’re very proud of it, is the fact that our cost is very inexpensive and we make a commitment particularly for the first year players, whether they’re 5 years old or maybe they’re trying it for the first time at 8 years old,” said Virginia Amateur Hockey Association President Dan Rabideaux.

Additional rental equipment bags in excess of first-year kids, frequent gear exchanges among families, equipment donations—all fueling the association’s success over the past few years.

In Rabideaux’s four years serving as the association’s president, he has witnessed a jump in participation from fewer than 150 kids back in 2014, to just over 200 this season.

“I think our big success is the fact that we keep the costs low to at least try it,” Rabideaux said. “The investment for families is pretty insignificant. It’s time, really, to give their kids exposure to it. … We’re trying as much as we can to keep it economical, because we really have seen our growth and our retention as a result of making hockey affordable.”