Saves with a Smile

Don’t mind Maddie—she’s just enjoying the moment. Whether it’s during off-ice training or shutting down Canada in a shootout to win Olympic gold, she’s probably smiling. After a whirlwind year preparing for South Korea and a surreal nationwide media tour, Maddie is readjusting to life back at UMD, where her junior campaign is underway.

Rooney sat down with MHJ to reflect on the gold medal game, Jimmy Fallon, women’s hockey and advice for young goaltenders.

MHJ: The paddle save in overtime … how does one become so acrobatic and aware to make that type of save?

Maddie Rooney: It’s not something you should practice. My (UMD) goalie coach Chris Esposito would actually get mad at me for doing that in practice. But it’s just considered a desperation save. At that point in the moment, I thought it was going in. I thought that was going to be it. You just have to get any piece of your body, any piece of your equipment over there and do whatever you can to deflect the shot. Otherwise, that’s it. It’s battling. That’s what it is. It’s a battle.

MHJ: What was your most memorable stop on the post-Olympic media tour?

Rooney: The whole media tour in general was just very humbling for us. It was crazy to see all the support we got from all over the country. Personally, my favorite was being on Jimmy Fallon. I really enjoyed him growing up and it was just really cool to be sitting there next to him on the couch. I mean I never thought I would ever be on Jimmy Fallon or Ellen, so that was all a cool experience.