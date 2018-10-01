Final Buzzer: Make this season your best yet

I played hockey for, well, let’s just say a long time. It started outdoors in Baudette, and the magic of the game took hold immediately. And truly, it never really left. I love seeing that same magic in the kids today with the Little Wild Learn to Play program, navigating this great sport our state treasures so dearly.

For me that love was fostered in the Lake of Woods Youth Hockey Association. Since then, I’ve been fortunate enough to win two NCAA titles at the University of Minnesota, and was able to experience a professional career for 10 NHL seasons and more than 600 games, including some great times while wearing the Minnesota Wild sweater.

There’s no question that achieving professional status marks some of the best seasons I’ve ever enjoyed in my hockey career, I have to admit, for me, that’s not really what it was about.

I can’t say I remember every goal I scored or assisted on in my life, but I can remember celebrating them with teammates and talking about them later in the locker room.

I can’t remember every shot I took against an NHL goaltender, but I can remember being outside on a frozen-over Lake of the Woods, working on that shot.

I couldn’t tell you my plus-minus, how many games we won or lost or how many minutes I averaged. What I can tell you is how much of my career I have cherished, thanks to the people I spent those times with. Bus rides with teammates, locker room banter, working together to give it your very all on the ice and leaving it all out there as a team—those are the stats worth noting.