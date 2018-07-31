Paul Martin aims to Shine a Ligh7 on mental illness and bullying

In today's society, as the conversation surrounding mental health continues to grow, and the need for those discussions becomes more important, it's easy to realize that mental illness at some point can affect anybody and everybody.

It doesn't discriminate against age or gender. It doesn't matter if you're a professional hockey player in the National Hockey League, or a junior hockey player trying to make it.

Just ask 13-year NHL defenseman Paul Martin, who has seen it dealt with firsthand amongst family, friends and teammates.

It's why Martin decided to create the Shine a Ligh7 Foundation to help provide funds to other non-profit organizations that help combat mental illnesses, depression and bullying.

"(Depression) has been something where people say, 'toughen up.' You don't want someone to feel sorry for you, but I think it's something we need to bring attention to," said Martin, who is preparing to host the second annual Shine a Ligh7 charity event on Aug. 17. "Hockey's definitely seen its share of some mental health issues, so it's about changing the attitude around that and letting people know it's OK to get help in the battle."

Shine a Ligh7 (which derives its name from a lyric in the Rolling Stones' "Shine a Light" song and Martin's No. 7 NHL jersey) not only attempts to help adults, but sets a primary focus on helping children.