Oshie's Day with the Cup

On any given winter day in Minnesota, ice rinks are full of kids on skates—refining their skills for their next hockey game, or just fueling their passion for the sport.

Just ask T.J. Oshie. It wasn’t until high school that Oshie moved to Warroad, Minn., and helped lead his team to multiple state championships, but it didn’t take long for the small town in northern Minnesota to quickly leave its mark on his life.

When Oshie won the Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals last month, it was easy to decide where he would spend his designated day with the cup.

On July 24, more than a month after hoisting the Cup in the air for the first time, Oshie spent the day parading it around Minnesota, with stops in Warroad and the Twin Cities.

Lord Stanley has visited the State of Hockey before, but never the town of Warroad. On Tuesday morning, Hockeytown USA welcomed him home with open arms.

“To bring it to Warroad, where hockey, it didn’t get started for me, but that’s where I started improving,” Oshie said. You get to skate every day up there for free. It’s hard not to have fun and get better every day. To bring it up there to the people of Warroad, who took us in and made us feel like we were born and raised there, that was really special.”