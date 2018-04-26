Calling his shots

MHJ: Which QB would you say your skills closely resembled?

Lee: I guess at the time I played most similar to Tim Tebow. (At Edina) we threw the ball a lot, we ran the ball a lot, and as the quarterback we had a lot of option reads and as I was able to decide, based on how the defense looked, if I wanted to run or throw the ball. It was a really fun offense and we had a lot of good players. It was always a good time on Friday nights.

MHJ: So you and Tebow also have the baseball aspect in common, too then…

Lee: (Laughs) I guess, but he’s a much better baseball player than I ever was. I pitched and played third base

MHJ: You were a three-sport athlete in football, hockey and baseball for most of high school – what was the decision to stick with all three like?

Lee: I ended up not playing (baseball) my senior year and kind of got ready for junior hockey. Looking back, I wish I had just played. The commitment level at the time, I really felt that I had to get ready for hockey, my focus was on that, but if I could change it I would have played because I love baseball. It’s such a different game, it’s slower pace, it’s nice to be outside and it’s a fun game. I did love baseball but it was the easiest to give up for sure.

MHJ: It seems like the multisport athletes in high school are a dying breed. Were there role models that you looked up to that helped you realize that being a well-rounded athlete was actually better than focusing on a single sport?

Lee: There’s a ton of multisport athletes that I looked at and wanted to be like. It’s a gift that living in Minnesota was able to give with the fact that the high school schedule with football, hockey and baseball, all those seasons made it easy to go from one to the other. Unless you went to the state championship in football where you’re really overlapping in league games for hockey, you don’t run into schedule problems playing them all. That set up helps promotes being able to play multiple sports. I know that (playing multiple sports) is something that’s tough to do, but it’s something I think is extremely valuable.

MHJ: How did football help you in hockey?

Lee: As a QB, the entire play is in front of you. You’ve gotta be able to read and react and look at plays in front of you and anticipate routes and make the throw and escape. All of the things it takes to be a quarterback, and really all the other positions in football, even if you’re a linebacker or on the line, it’s about body positions and athletic stances. Those are skills that translate to every sport. I think when I played hockey, a lot of that stuff in form was able to be translated and vice versa. It doesn’t hurt to be an athlete at all, and I think if you can and you want to (be a multisport athlete), I think it’s a great thing.

MHJ: Still play a pick up game of tag football when you come home?

Lee: (Laughs) I wouldn’t say we hit the field anymore. We more or less get together and catch up and what not, but maybe well have to do that some time soon.