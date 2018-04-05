Familiarity surrounds Frozen Four in St. Paul

The NCAA Frozen Four ascends upon Xcel Energy Center beginning Thursday and ending with the title game on Saturday.

For 26 players it’s a return to their home state of Minnesota, and for a majority of natives it’s back to a hockey hallowed ground that has already yielded success.

Not only did the lone team representing Minnesota, Minnesota Duluth, claim their first-ever title in program history at Xcel Energy Center in 2011—the last time St. Paul hosted the Frozen Four—but a number of players have either participated or won the coveted Minnesota State High School boy’s hockey tournament in the same building.

Minnesota Duluth coach Scott Sandelin led the Bulldogs to the championship banner seven years ago and was witness to his son, Ryan, winning back-to-back state titles with Hermantown High School in 2016 and 2017.

“I mean the national championship for me [was special],” Sandelin said, identifying that feat as his top moment at Xcel Energy Center. “When you do something for the first time in program history, it's special.

“I would probably say real close to that is watching my [son]. I actually didn't see the second state championship, I saw the first state championship, so I'll put that right underneath (winning our national championship). Not to be selfish, but it was pretty special for our program to do that here.”

Bulldog defenseman Dylan Samberg captained that Hermantown team.