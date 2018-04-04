Rohlik's Minnesota Roots

Though it’s been 28 years, Steve Rohlik vividly remembers the moment he and his teammates won a national title.

A senior captain at Wisconsin in 1990, Rohlik recalls how difficult it was to compete on the highest stage in college hockey, but also the magic he felt within his squad.

“We had that bond, that feeling and that chemistry from Day 1,” Rohlik said. “A lot of people talk about championship teams, and how they have a great bond. It was certainly true with our group.”

This year, Rohlik is leading his team in much the same direction—this time as the head coach of the Ohio State men’s hockey team. He’s also in the running to be just the sixth coach in history to win the NCAA title as both a player and as a coach.

The chance to compete for a national title isn’t the only familiar aspect of Rohlik’s trip to the Frozen Four this year.

The head coach of the Buckeyes will be traveling back to his hometown of St. Paul, Minnesota— the place where his passion for the game began.