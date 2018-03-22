2018 Frozen Four: MHJ staff predictions (and a chance to enter yours!)

THE FROZEN FOUR RETURNS TO ST. PAUL

It's about time!

College hockey's premiere championship event returns to Xcel Energy Center April 5 & 7, just a few short weeks after Minneapolis' Ridder Arena played host to the Women's Frozen Four. St. Paul is hosting the tournament for the first time since 2011, when the State of Hockey's own University of Minnesota Duluth took home the title.

Here are a couple of other fun facts surrounding the 2018 NCAA Men's Tournament:

•This year marks the 10th time Minnesota has hosted the Men’s Frozen Four in the tournament’s 70-year history. The Frozen Four has previously been held at Williams Arena in Minneapolis (twice), the DECC in Duluth (twice), the former Saint Paul Civic Center (three times), and at the X (twice).

•Minnesota becomes the first state to host both the women's and men's frozen four tournament in the same year.

•The University of Minnesota and University of North Dakota both missed the NCAA tournament this year -- the first time since 1978 that neither team made the 16-team field.

•There are 73 Minnesotans in the NCAA tournament.

•St. Cloud State University earned the No. 1 overall seed. All three Minnesota-represented teams are in the West Regional in Sioux Falls, S.D.