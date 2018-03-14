Don't Sleep on New Ulm

MHJ // Do you remember the first time you stepped on the ice as a kid?

Beltz // I think I was 4. My parents put me out there and I’ve liked it ever since. I don’t ever remember not liking it. My brother played hockey, too, and we’d always have little competitions. I’ve always had a passion for it and I’ve never stopped liking hockey.

MHJ // How do you find a balance between hockey and other activities?

Beltz // I play three sports: volleyball, softball and hockey. It’s definitely tough. I’d say hockey is my love and it’s hard to balance hockey with other programs, especially when you want to do something during the other sports season. It’s hard, and you have to sacrifice one or the other. It’s taught me a lot about time management and making decisions.

MHJ // You participated in the USA Hockey Girls’ 15 National Player Development Camp a few years ago. What was that experience like for you?

Beltz // That was so surreal. I’ve never been a part of something that big and I couldn’t believe it. There were Olympians there talking to us, along with college coaches. It was a little bit scary and intimidating, but I met so many new girls and it was so much fun.

MHJ // The hockey culture in Minnesota is second to none. How do you think this community has helped you become a better player?

Beltz // In Minnesota, it seems like we’re all just crazy hockey fans. We all help each other to get better and push each other. I think everyone is kind of a little community and we all love hockey and playing the game.