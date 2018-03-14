Russo's Rants: Playing with Pross

If you’re a youth or teenage hockey player in love with the sport and desperately want to play collegiately or even further but find yourself not excelling or impressing the right coaches, the Wild’s Nate Prosser should be your role model.

Besides being one exceptional human being and proud of father of three girls, Prosser is the quintessential late bloomer and proof positive that there’s a gazillion different paths to reach your dream of playing in the National Hockey League.

At Elk River High School, he never made the Select 15s, Select 16s or Select 17s. He wasn’t recruited by any colleges until he was 18. And he was undrafted by all 30 NHL teams … twice.

Yet, this season for the Wild, Prosser, a third-set defenseman who most of his career has acted as an extra, in-and-out-of-the-lineup defenseman, topped 300 games and nine seasons in the NHL.

“It’s been a fun journey,” Prosser, 31, with his trademark smile, said. “I never made any of the kind of teams that guys that would get drafted in the first, second, third rounds. Yet my whole goal growing up was to play in the WCHA, get a college scholarship. I ended up achieving that, and while I was at Colorado College I just kept developing my game, just getting better every year. Getting stronger, getting bigger, just being more of a man, I guess.”