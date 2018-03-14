A Gold Rush of Coaching Pros

When South St. Paul native Phil Housley was named head coach of the Buffalo Sabres this past June, it was the continuation of a meteoric rise in the coaching ranks. After starting at Stillwater High School in 2004, Housley had made his way to the coaching pinnacle. But he hasn’t forgot about the value of his experience with the Ponies.

“It was a unique situation. I could really test my patience with high school kids, with the things that they go through and the changing society they’re in,” Housley told the Pioneer Press in November. “There’s a tremendous amount of pressure on kids these days, so it really taught me a lot about young men and developing patience.”

Housley is just one example of a former collegiate or professional player helping the sport of hockey by coaching at the amateur level. Throughout the State of Hockey, former players are continuing to grow the game by pushing the next group of players to a higher level.

This growth of former players coming back to coach is no accident and has been a focus of many with Minnesota Hockey and USA Hockey.

“We’ve made a concerted effort in the last 15-20 years to get these guys coaching,” said USA Hockey National Coach-in-Chief Mike MacMillan. “We think that sort of experience is invaluable. It’s a win-win for everybody.”