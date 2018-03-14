Reber’s Golden Return Home

As just a sophomore in 2009, Reber had an impact on Edina’s success. She was a major cog in the machine that helped the Hornets to the state tournament that season. Her performance included five goals in three games, including a hattrick that helped the Hornets past Elk River/Zimmerman in the third-place game.

“She was always working and driven to be the best she could be. There was just a way she approached the game,” said Laura Slominski, who coached Reber as a player at Edina.

In her career, Reber tallied 11 goals at the state tournament and was named to the all-tournament team each season from 2009 through 2011.

Unfortunately for Reber and the Hornets, they were unable to come home with the championship hardware during that stretch. Edina fell in the state title game in both 2010 and 2011.

The 2011 final was a heartbreaker as Reber’s final game with the Hornets was a 3-2 loss to conference rival Minnetonka. The Skippers took home the banner with the go-ahead goal coming with 39 seconds left in regulation.

Following a successful high school career, Reber spent four years playing at Harvard, where she tallied 26 goals and 82 assists in 134 games. While competing with the Crimson, Reber once again found herself leading a team to the sport’s highest levels. She made the ECAC all-academic team each of her four years at one of the Ivy League’s top institutions.

From 2013-15, Reber and Harvard made the NCAA Tournament. Reber’s collegiate career ended with her team making the Frozen Four in 2015. It was Harvard’s first appearance since 2008.

After the Crimson knocked off Boston College in the semifinals, Harvard ultimately fell to Minnesota in the national championship.