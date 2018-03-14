Character Counts

Like any college coach Air Force’s Frank Serratore is looking for talented hockey players for his program. But, the Coleraine native said, talent isn’t the only thing on coaches’ wish list. Character can be just as important. One way coaches try to find out about player’s character is by studying his or her body language.

“Successful teams are built with unselfish people who are willing to put individual accomplishments aside in order to achieve team goals,” Serratore said. “Coaches are looking for good players who are even better people, individuals who will become great teammates and contributors to a winning team culture. Your body language tells a lot about your makeup as a person. Make sure your body language is sending a positive message.”

Here are some tips from Serratore, who is in his 21st season with the Falcons, about minding your body language—on and off the ice.