20 Reasons Why We Play

Hockey. Is. Back.

There’s no better phrasing in the world, and there’s no better feeling than making a triumphant return to the ice. But as hockey families have learned, especially here in Minnesota, this is more than a game—it’s a lifestyle.

It’s life lessons. It’s friendships. It’s what happens off the ice and outside the stat column that keeps us coming back.

Sure, there are hundreds upon thousands of reasons we play hockey, but we skimmed it down to 20 to printsake.

1. With ponds, parks, more than 200 arenas and 10,000 lakes, there's never a shortage of available ice. If you want to skate, you can.

2. We play for our communities. The Minnesota model is unique in this way. We represent our community on the ice and we play with our neighbors, classmates and childhood friends, from Mites through high school.

3. Minnesota Hockey State Tournaments, the pinnacle of youth sports tournaments. An opportunity to represent your community, with your friends, on the big stage, for the right to call yourself a State Champion.

4. The state high school hockey tournaments, where we cram more than 18,000 people into Xcel Energy Center. The buzz from the girls’ and boys’ tournaments draws both local and national attention to West 7th Street. The aura surrounding it sends chills down our spine and it is the envy of every high school sporting event across the country.

5. Instead of dreading winter, hockey allows us to thrive in it. It's the best outdoor activity from December through March and of course the season puts an extra jump in our steps. Nobody embraces winter more than Minnesotans.

6. The gear. No other sport can match the love hockey players put into their equipment. Whether it’s picking out a new pair of wheels or putting the perfect tape job on your trusted twig, hockey gear can be as unique as the players using it.

7. It’s the talk of the town. At work, at school, in the media, hockey is the A-topic of conversation. We want to talk hockey every day – and we do. Wherever you are, a fellow hockey enthusiast is nearby.