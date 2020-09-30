State of Hockey Spotlight: East Grand Forks

Nearly 50 years ago, the East Grand Forks Civic Center opened its doors to the community.

It was the first indoor rink in East Grand Forks, and it wasn’t just a place to play a game of hockey. It was a gathering place—built by members of the community with their own hands, time and donations.

Since the building broke ground in 1973, generations of hockey families have passed through its doors. But after almost five decades of use, the Civic Center has started to show its age.

In August, the community rallied around East Grand Forks once again as it competed as one of four finalists in the Kraft Hockeyville USA competition. While it didn’t clinch the grand prize, East Grand Forks was named runner-up, which earned it $30,000 in arena upgrades and a $10,000 equipment grant.

“We’re very thankful and appreciative for the support we got through Kraft Hockeyville,” said Mark Dragich, East Grand Forks Parks and Recreation Supervisor. “We had a great community effort. We had a lot of people pitching in and we had a ton of support—not only here but across the state and across the country, so we’re very thankful for that.”

The Civic Center is home to both East Grand Forks youth and high school hockey teams, and it hosts countless events within the community. The prize money will likely be spent on much-needed repairs toward its refrigeration plants.

“The Civic Center is our pride and joy,” Dragich said. “It’s a community center no doubt, and of course we live and breathe hockey up here. There’s probably not a citizen in East Grand Forks that hasn’t been in that building in some shape or form, so it’s a key part of our community and it brings a lot of people to town.”