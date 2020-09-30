Russo's Rants: Kaiser Rising

There’s this aura of confidence about Wyatt Kaiser, the top-rated Minnesotan in the 2020 NHL Draft that will oddly take place, tentatively, Oct. 9-10 because the pandemic pushed the completion of the 2019-20 season to the summertime and the awarding of the Stanley Cup to the autumn.

“Picture this,” Minnesota Wild director of amateur scouting Judd Brackett said of Kaiser, the former Andover High School captain and incoming freshman defenseman at the University of Minnesota Duluth. “You come into a room full of scouts and you’re trying to impress them and be a hockey player, and he’s telling us about how he enjoys … ceramics! I absolutely loved it. He just went on and on about ceramics. This is a kid that’s comfortable in his own skin. Just a smart, smart kid with a good head on his shoulders.”

You do have to hand it to Kaiser.

He was only 17 at the time he spoke with hundreds of scouts back in June, yet impressed and impressed with his casual, happy-go-lucky attitude.

Even though this is the most exciting time of his life—his college career is uniquely starting in the same month that he’s expected to be drafted by an NHL team—he has no expectations when it comes to the draft and simply wants to go to a well-run organization and have a good first college season for a proud, successful program in Duluth run by the well-respected Scott Sandelin.