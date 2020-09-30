Sound Off: Making Hockey for Everyone

I was about 11 years old when someone first made me feel unwelcome in hockey. We were at a tournament in Vancouver and I came to the lobby with my head hung low. My mom knew immediately something was wrong. She hugged me and asked what happened and I told her what was said to me on the ice by the opposing team.

Then the tears welled up in her eyes before she confronted the parents of the opposing player who made the comments, protecting her kid the best way she knew how and standing up for what was wrong. It was all very traumatic for an 11-year-old.

But those tears, man, that was one of the hardest things for me to see.

So the next time I faced those derogatory comments and the hateful vitriol was spewed my way—because yes, it continued to happen throughout my career—I held that in alone. I didn’t want to see those tears in my mom’s eyes ever again.

But I also never wanted to personally feel that way again. I was a kid demoralized. All I wanted to do was play hockey and be part of the team. I just wanted those racist comments and looks to go away.

It’s not something you want to think of as a kid, but as a minority, you have to deal with it more and more. And those feelings, that can push a lot of kids away. There have been too many kids who have gotten pushed away from hockey to be silent about racism in the sport anymore.