Heartland Hockey Camp’s COVID Free Summer

Steve Jensen has been in hockey for 55 years. He and his wife, Sandy Jensen, have been in business together running Heartland Hockey Camp in Deerwood, Minnesota for 36 years.

Steve scored 113 goals in the NHL, including 42 as a Minnesota North Star. He led the 1976 U.S. Olympic Team in scoring.

But what he and Sandy did this summer stands tallest:

Seven weeks of camp, 542 kids from 44 states, 44 staff members.

COVID free.

“I think this is our greatest accomplishment, for my wife and I,” Steve Jensen said. “We got through the seven weeks and not one case of COVID. That’s pretty impressive.”

Typically, Heartland hosts around 1,200 kids aged 5-17 each summer, for weekly camps that include on- and off-ice training, lodging, dining, lake recreation and more. With safety top of mind, Steve and Sandy, along with experienced medical staff, started meeting virtually in March during the onset of the pandemic to chart a course of action