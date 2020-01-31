Coaching Converts

When Chaska/Chanhassen coach Jackie Pieper walked over to chat with opposing Wayzata coach ahead of a November 15 matchup, she was met with a friend, not foe in Taylor Williamson who played alongside Pieper at both Edina and the University of Minnesota.

“It was really fun. I was looking over and thinking, that’s my old coach. That’s my old teammate. Now here we are taking on completely different roles,” said Pieper, who like Williamson graduated college in May. “It was so much fun being able to coach against one of your really friends.

Both Pieper and Williamson, who is leading the Trojans with her father Dean, find themselves among a number of first-year head coaches at Minnesota girls high school programs giving back to communities. More, such as 2018 Olympic Gold Medalist Hannah Brandt at Hill-Murray and both Emma May and Rachael Bona at Wayzata, help out programs as assistant coaches.

These coaches help shape the lives and on-ice abilities of players not far removed from their own high school hockey playing days.

“I want to give back to the game. I look at my experience, high school hockey gave me so much and I want to return the favor; give back too,” said Northfield head coach Paige Haley. “A lot of my best friends from school are now entering positions in coaching and they feel very similarly.”

Whether it’s the alum starting a new chapter with her old team, the teacher finding her own path, or the new graduates getting bit by the coaching bug, this new generation of women’s coaches, all under 26 and experts at the game, now find it important to be in coaching and leadership roles for young women.