A Warm Welcome

A lot of us have been there—new to a sport and clueless about seemingly simple tasks like interpreting waiver forms, managing time and travel commitments or getting our own kid’s equipment on. We’ve asked: why is my 6-year-old kicking a soccer ball around the ice? And … what the heck is DIBS?

Families that are new to youth hockey may face their fair share of bumpy ice as they navigate their way through these tasks and others. For those lacking a hockey background or friends in the association to turn to, even the smallest to-do can become overwhelming.

They may not be aware there’s a relatively new and growing Minnesota Hockey program designed specifically to help and enhance their experience.

Minnesota Hockey’s Family Mentor Program was established in late 2018 to provide new parents and players a personalized introduction to the sport and their local youth hockey association. It’s a simple concept: the program encourages veteran hockey families to partner with the rookies and show them the ropes, easing concerns and creating a safe, friendly environment for them to ask questions and feel connected and included.

“Anything we can do to help some families with challenges, being unfamiliar with the sport or intimidated by it, we want to help them overcome it,” said Glen Andresen, Minnesota Hockey executive director. “It’s a great way to welcome parents and players into their community association and educate them on the basics of hockey in Minnesota.”