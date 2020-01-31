Thanks, Wooger

There was so much to like about Doug Woog. And I am beyond honored and privileged to have been able to call him a friend in my lifetime.

But I have to admit—Doug and I didn’t exactly hit it off right away.

I was coming off a 96-point junior season at the University of Minnesota, and I held my head pretty darn high heading into my senior year. Maybe a little too high; but I had just put up 96 points and was a punk 21-year-old kid, so of course I was going to be feeling myself a bit.

Then came this new head coach. Wooger.

Our entire Gopher team got off to a rough start that 1985-86 year. We struggled, bad, to find the win column. I had just seven goals by Christmastime in my senior year. The year before I had 26. That’s a big of a change.

So what do I do? I, of course, blame the coach. We had a 1-on-1 closed-door chat and he and I both left mad. He was talking about cutting back my playing time. He was reminding me that I needed to work for the team. He was telling me he expected more.

And, ya know what, he was right.