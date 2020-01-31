Speed Walker

MHJ: How’d you get so fast?

Sammy Walker: I focus a lot on speed and agility drills on and off the ice. I was always kind of gifted with speed but I’ve definitely put in time to work on it and get better at it. I’ll tell you this: The game is all speed now. You look at the NHL today—everyone’s fast. You have to be fast to make it far.

MHJ: Do you try to throttle that speed and use it to deceive opponents?

Sammy Walker: Yes, for sure. If you’re fast, it’s not that helpful going a hundred miles an hour and not really going anywhere. You have to use it to your advantage. You have to be smart with it.

MHJ: You’re not just offensive-minded. You’re constantly hounding opponents, stripping them of the puck and creating turnovers. There must be some satisfaction you take when you do that.

Sammy Walker: For sure. When a guy’s coming up the rink and not really expecting it, and you pickpocket them and leave them in the dust, it’s definitely a good feeling. Turning pucks over and getting back on the forecheck, then you start to feel good about your game and you’ll start to get some chances.

MHJ: What Gophers did you admire growing up?

Sammy Walker: I went to a ton of games. The ones that stuck out to me were Jay Barriball, Blake Wheeler, Phil Kessel, Kyle Rau. Those are the guys I grew up watching.