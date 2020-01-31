State of Hockey Spotlight: Ely

In Ely, hockey practice starts an hour and 15 minutes after school ends for the day.

But step inside Ely Ice Arena, and it’s already bustling with dozens of kids. Some are wearing their gear — perfecting their stickhandling or playing a game of pick-up hockey. Others are gathered in the warming house doing their homework.

The hour of open hockey allows time for kids from neighboring communities of Babbitt and Tower to travel to practice. It’s a simple way for kids of all ages to bond with their teammates, and it’s open to anyone who wants to join.

“It’s become this really tight-knit community that people are excited to be a part of,” said Ely Youth Hockey Association President, Bill Forsberg.

The energy and camaraderie is also encouraging a new wave of hockey players to lace their skates.

“It’s huge,” Forsberg said. “It’s not just our program kids — it’s other kids that want to come out and skate. I think that’s drawing some excitement, which is helping to build our Learn to Skate and Mite programs. We’re seeing more kids here than we have in years.”