Winning the Draw: Faceoff Tips with Mike Carroll

When Mike Carroll was a freshman in college at then-Mankato State University, he was a fourth-line player. But he was pretty good at faceoffs and would get a little extra playing time taking important draws in the defensive zone. “It was a niche, a way to get in the lineup,” he said.

Now in his 21st season as the head coach of the Gustavus Adolphus women’s team, Carroll has won more than 400 games and is the second winningest coach in NCAA Division III women’s hockey history. He still stresses the importance of faceoffs.

“Faceoffs are a very underrated part of hockey,” he said. “But every every drop of the puck is a possession.”