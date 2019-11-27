The Duluth Way

Far away from the championship banners and accolades are the outdoor rinks which remain the backbone of the sport in the Duluth area.

Inside the city, the Duluth Amateur Hockey Association is home to more than 750 kids and 100 coaches in what is believed to be the only outdoor hockey association in North America. Ten sub-associations are under the DAHA umbrella. Seven neighborhood rinks are maintained by hockey clubs throughout the town. Up until Squirts, games are held outside in the elements.

The unique setup, entrenched in the fabric of the Duluth community, helps keep costs down and spark creativity.

“We feel that when kids can get outdoor ice…our kids have unlimited ice to go out there to grow up and be rink rats and get creative and play pickup games,” DAHA Executive Director Jason Watt said. “We feel that with modern USA Hockey techniques and ‘rink ratting’ that we got the best of both worlds.”

At its core, young players are experiencing similar opportunities to those their parents grew up with, something Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey head coach Scott Sandelin appreciates.

“It’s great for most kids to get (outdoors) and practice, but there is a lot of free time for them. Just going out there and just not having a lot of structure, playing hockey,” he said. “Whether it’s making up games or little scrimmages or whatever they want to do without coaches, I think it’s really healthy for kids to continue to develop.”

When Andrews, who began skating at three or four, was a young child, Hermantown did not have an indoor rink. He spent his days outdoors and says they are some of his best memories. They knew the combination for the lights and were able to skate as long as they wanted. Even Samberg played his earliest days outdoors in nearby Twig for four years before moving on to Hermantown for squirts.

While Hermantown eventually embraced modernity by building an indoor sheet of ice, the link to the outdoors remains. There are five outdoor rinks at the arena for the community to use. Memories and opportunities are made on them each winter.

“I think that’s the thesis of our program,” said Blake Biondi, a senior at Hermantown committed to play hockey for Sandelin at Minnesota Duluth. “Our youth program, it’s the reason it has been so good. Outdoor hockey, obviously not everyone can be able to always skate indoors. When you have the opportunity to play outdoors, it’s the same thing and probably better. Because there’s creativity and no coaches. Just you out with your best friends, playing the game you love and I guess being grateful for it because you love it. You love the game.

“We have so many different opportunities and different rinks in the area to do that.”