The Hybrid

Pierce was always an offensive threat. In Ely he was a part of every rush and became the go-to guy, ready to jump into the play when given the chance.

He had no fear of being in the offensive zone—made apparent by his 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) through 21 games in 2016-17—and he had no desire to be strictly a stay-at-home defenseman.

Instead, Pierce led from the backend. He captained the 2017-18 Hermantown Bantam AA squad to the Minnesota Hockey State Tournament. That’s where Andrews first caught a glimpse of Pierce the defender.

In the Fall of 2018, due to injuries, Andrews got to see Pierce the forward during the Upper Midwest High School Elite League.

“For one game I was going to play forward,” explained Pierce, who collected six goals and 14 points in 21 games with Team North. “I ended up playing really well, and the coach asked me if I wanted to keep playing.”

As one game snowballed in to a few more, Pierce drew the attention of his Hermantown High School coaches during an Elite League tournament in Duluth.

“We started by trying him out as a forward in scrimmages,” recalled Andrews. “We put him on the top line with (Biondi) the second week and he had something like four goals that weekend in two scrimmages. He had two more goals through another half a game. You can’t deny your offensive of that.

“But it’s tough. We went round and round last year—do we play him at D or do we play him at forward? If we put him at forward, he’s one of our top two forwards; if we put him at D, he’s one of our top two D.”

And while the dynamics of excelling in two positions creates a win-win situation, Andrews said the biggest win is Pierce’s willingness to go wherever he can help the team out the most.

“Joey is 100 percent a team-first guy,” said Andrews. “He just wants to win, and he wants to have great experiences. He’s made that point known to me hundreds of times. …He wants to play D, and that’s great and we’ll honor that, and I wanted him to be the one to make the decision. But he also told me that, at the end of the day, he wants to help the team win, and if we need him to play forward, he’ll do that.

“I never want to hold anything back selfishly just for myself,” added Pierce. “I think for me, I’ll do anything to help the team win. It there’s an opportunity that the coaches present me with to do that, I’ll usually take it. I trust them, so if they’re asking, its what they think is the best thing for the team, so I’m all in.”