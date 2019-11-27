Blades of Steal

MHJ: What’s the best part of being a goalie?

Emma Polusny: My favorite part about being a goalie is having the ability to change the game more than any other position. As a goalie you have the power to steal games with big-time saves and maybe get your team a win they may not have had without your performance. The pads are pretty cool though too.

MHJ: Why should kids try playing goalie?

Polusny: Strapping the pads on is fun for everyone and giving the goalie position a chance is an important part of hockey. Even if you decided goaltending isn’t for you, at least try the pads on before you make your decision. You might be surprised by how cool you feel in all the gear.

MHJ: 3-on-3 overtime debuts in the WCHA this year … yay or nay?

Polusny: Yay! 3-on-3 will make for more shots, more opportunities, and more fun for sure.

MHJ: How did you develop your athleticism?

Polusny: I think I was able to develop some of that athleticism by playing a lot of different sports growing up and spending a lot of time outside playing different games with friends.

MHJ: Is there someone you really look up to?

Polusny: I’m a big Serena Williams fan. I think she exemplifies everything I strive to be as an athlete and a person. She is a fearless competitor that has never been afraid to show her passion to the world. I think even greater than her success on the court has been her impact on women’s sports. She continues to break down barriers and show young girls that sport isn’t just for boys anymore.