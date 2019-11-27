State of Hockey Spotlight: Buffalo

Every month, The Buffalo Youth Hockey Association shuts off the lights and turns on the disco ball and laser lights.

Music blasts through the Buffalo Civic Center while kids of all ages enjoy an enjoyable day of open skating filled with games and prizes.

“We call it ‘Rock on Ice’,” said Lena Gawtry, president of the Buffalo Youth Hockey Association. “The event is open to the public to get more people on the ice and having fun. It’s also a great way for our kids to have fun on the ice with their non-hockey playing friends. … They spend so much time at the rink normally with practices and games. This just gives them a way to do something they love and still go out there and have a good time.”

While the Buffalo Youth Hockey Association is setting record registration numbers and growing its girls hockey program to new heights, it also places a strong emphasis on gathering the community and promoting a lively culture.