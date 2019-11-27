The Eagle Has Landed

The family tradition continued at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Dan Seeler had back surgery this past summer, but that didn’t stop Nick Seeler from continuing a State Fair tradition that he and his dad started about a dozen or so years ago.

When Nick was a kid, he’d bring home all these giant stuffed animals that he won while playing carnival games with his dad, toss them in the corner of his playroom or in his closet and never, ever touch them again.

Eventually, the family would donate the toys to a local charity.

So the Seelers came up with an idea when Nick became a teenager: Father and son would still go to the State Fair and have fun in the Midway competing in the ring toss or busting plates or throwing softballs at milk jugs, but instead of bringing the prizes home, they’d find a family with young kids and gift the children the stuffed animals.

So this past August, with his dad on the mend and unable to attend the State Fair, Seeler went to the State Fair with some buddies, won some stuffed animals, searched out the right family and made some kids very, very happy.

Not once has Seeler, one of 27 Minnesotans to ever play hockey for the home state Minnesota Wild, been recognized for the good deed.

“It’s just always a good feeling to make a kid’s day,” Seeler said with a wide, smile.