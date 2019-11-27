Parent Traps: How to Best Help Your Child Succeed in Hockey

Another factor hockey players and their parents have to consider as they get older is what their path is going to look like. In Minnesota that path usually includes high school hockey, followed by junior or college hockey after graduation.

What’s important to remember, is that this doesn’t always look the same for each individual player. There is no one path fits all.

But beware the risk of rushing development, an issue that worries Laylin as both a coach and parent.

“You have to make sure you can saturate and enjoy the process instead of putting so much pressure on yourself,” he said.

When it comes to junior hockey, there are many different avenues to choose from whether it’s the United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League or other leagues. This can be a tough area for parents to navigate.

Laylin has seen this issue firsthand as he spent time coaching in the junior hockey world. He has dealt with the tremendous number of options and the vast amount of misinformation out there.

“I think the landscape in the hockey world has changed,” Laylin said. “I think there needs to be some sort of advisement and educational piece to learn about junior hockey and the processes.”

Knowledge is power, Laylin advises.

“You have to listen to as many people who have gone through the process to learn the different leagues, the good organizations and the bad organizations,” Laylin said. “Ask as many questions as you can, use all the technology and reach out to surrounding coaches.”

For parents seeking information, Laylin recommends speaking with their player’s coach or Minnesota Hockey.