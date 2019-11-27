Playing the Puck

Learning to play the puck at a young age is vital to a goalie’s development, says Steve Thompson, manager of goaltending for USA Hockey’s American Development Model.

“The biggest thing for me is making sure youth hockey goalies are allowed to play the puck,” said Thompson. “Some coaches encourage them to stay in their net, so they can win more hockey games, the idea being their goalies won’t be turning over the puck behind the net. But we have to encourage them to get out of their net.”

Here are some tips for goaltenders and their coaches on how to play the puck: