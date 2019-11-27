Stocking Up

Have you ever struggled to figure out what to get your hockey player for the holidays? As we prepare to celebrate our 29th Christmas, Duluth Hockey Company offers some tips and ideas rooted in nearly three decades of serving our hockey families and community.
Your local hockey stores should have any of the following gifts:
First on the list would be the traditional mini hockey stick and either a foam puck or foam ball. These items never go out of style and will be used year-round by your sons and daughters (and even moms and dads). We prefer the mini sticks sold by the major hockey brands that emulate the full-size sticks. They hold up very well.
To accompany the mini hockey sticks, consider a set of heavy-duty steel mini-goal nets. You can surely purchase the mini plastic sets, but if you have ever played knee hockey or watched others play it, nets can take a beating. For durability, go with steel you’ll be glad you did. These are a must-have for any out-of-town tournaments this season.
Every player needs a good old-fashioned hockey bag. What we see trending is a return to the traditional bag. Oftentimes customizable with names and logos, these bags have a main body and standard shoulder straps. Nothing fancy with the likes of extra pockets, wheels or pull handles, as we have found zippers, bearings/wheels and pull handles are all features that will break. The plain old traditional hockey bag will garner your player plenty of mileage.
The hooded sweatshirt is a staple for every hockey player. Custom team orders are common early in the season, but a holiday hoodie to bolster the winter wardrobe is sure to please. There is no substitute for a high-quality warm, thick cotton hockey hoodie to help combat Minnesota’s winter weather.
Stuff your child’s stocking with the likes of clear tape, black tape, white tape, grip tape, helmet repair kit, mouth guard, stickhandling ball, skate edge repair tool, hockey puck and stick wax. Of course, if you can’t settle on a gift, you can always give a gift certificate for your local hockey stores. Merry Christmas from the Duluth Hockey Company!
