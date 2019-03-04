This is State

10. Eveleth wins first state tournament: You can’t have a best-of list without including the team that started it all. Eveleth captured the state’s first-ever title with a 4-3 win over Thief River Falls in 1945. It was the first of many, becoming one of the great dynasties in Minnsota high school hockey history including four straight title claims from 1948-51.

9. Reber breaks barrier: In 2017, Sami Reber became the first female head coach to win a Minnesota Class 2A state high school championship, as Edina topped Blaine by a score of 4-0. It was also the very first state title in program history for the lady Hornets. Reber was a Ms. Hockey finalist and captain for Edina in 2011.

8. Minnetonka and Lakeville North girls battle for six OTs: The Skippers and Panthers battled out in the longest game in sports history—a staggering 113 minutes, 29 seconds—on Feb. 23, 2013, before a deflected shot pushed Minnetonka to victory and a third consecutive berth in the championship game. Minnetonka added the cherry on top with 3-1 win over Hill-Murray the following night.

7. Kyle Rau’s triple OT game-winner: A dive toward the net out of desperation and exasperation was just enough for Rau and the Eden Prairie Eagles to secure the team’s second 2A state title in three years. A 3-2 triple overtime victory against Duluth East capped the longest championship game in state tournament history since Edina East beat Grand Rapids in 1978.

“I remember right where I was, I was about to get off the ice and I saw Kyle dive and remember just the pure excitement and joy like you wouldn’t believe,” recalled Minnesota Wild forward Nick Seeler, who was a senior defenseman at the time. “It was a packed house, triple overtime, our section final game was double overtime so we had a little bit of experience in those big overtime games. It was just amazing.”

6. First live broadcast of girl’s state title game: Three years after the inaugural Girls State High School Tournament (1995) KMSP-TV added the girls tournament to the TV lineup. The championship game did not disappoint, with Apple Valley topping Hibbing Chisholm 1-0 in overtime at Roseville Arena.

5. Lakeville North completes the perfect season: The Lakeville North Panthers became just the 17th team in tournament history to go undefeated from start to postseason finish (31-0), and the first to do so since the 1992-93 Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars. Propelled behind the Poehling brothers, Nick, Jack and Ryan, the Panthers beat unranked Duluth East 4-1 in the title game.

4. International Falls capped a perfect 27-0-0 record with a 7-0 thumping of Bloomington Jefferson to win the 1965 state championship: The Broncos, who had 13 players with D-I scholarship offers, scored 17 goals in three state tourney games.

3. Krissy Wendell sets goals and points record: In 2000, Wendell led Park Center to a state banner with a 6-0 victory against Anoka, tallying 12 goals and 16 points —the most ever marked in a single tournament. With the goals, she broke her own scoring record, completing her senior year with 110 goals—still a record to this day.

2. Dave Spehar scores big: You’ve likely heard the name Dave Spehar come up each March. Spehar propelled the Duluth East Greyhounds to the 1995 AA title in grand fashion, scoring hattricks against powerhouses of the time Bloomington Jefferson, Edina and Moorhead to clinch the title. Night after night Spehar made hats rain at the Civic Center and cemented his place in Minnesota’s high school hockey history finishing the 1995 season with 102 points. Note: While he is best known for his hattricks in ‘95, Spehar has scored a hattrick in five out of six state tournament games, with the Hounds making a second state appearance in 1996 (the year Spehar was named Mr. Hockey). His 20 goals and 29 points in the state tournament are second on the all-time record list behind John Maysich.

1. Apple Valley and Duluth East go the distance: It was 1:39 a.m. on Saturday by the time the 1996 semifinal game between Apple Valley and Duluth East came to an end. An exhausting and record-setting five overtimes spanning 93 minutes and 12 seconds, it’s been heralded as one of the greatest state tournament games ever played with the Eagles besting the defending state champion Greyhounds, 5-4.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to accomplish a lot of things in my hockey career, but that’s still up there in my top three moments,” said Erik Westrum, who won back-to-back NCAA titles at the University of Minnesota and played parts of three seasons in the NHL. “It’s hard to believe it was over 20 years ago, but the impact it had on so many people, people still telling me where they were when that game happened, it’s pretty neat. For me, even talking about it brings back a lot of excitement and joy and just passion for hockey. It was a pretty unbelievable experience that every kid dreams of.”

Westrum and the Eagles completed the dream with a 3-2 victory over Edina to capture the program’s first and only championship title.